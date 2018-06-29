EU leaders reach agreement on migration

29 June 2018 07:03 (UTC+04:00)

President of the European Council Tusk has confirmed that the leaders of the European Union reached an agreement on migration, Sputnik reported.

The European Union leaders have finally reached an agreement on migration.

European Council President Donald Tusk confirmed on Friday that the EU summit in Brussels had led to a deal on how to tackle the migration issue.

Earlier, the European Council confirmed that the summit failed to agree on the final statement as Italy had temporarily blocked the adoption of the documents of the EU summit, insisting on the coordination of migration issues.

The two-day European Council began on Thursday and is focused on migration.

