BMW signs battery order with China's CATL

29 June 2018 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

BMW has awarded a contract worth just over a billion euros ($1.16 billion) to China’s lithium battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd, the German carmaker said, Reuters reports.

The deal will allow China’s biggest lithium battery maker to build a factory to produce cells for electric cars in Europe, BMW spokesman Glenn Schmidt said.

CATL is banking on a state-led Chinese drive to curb pollution from traditional combustion engines and increase the country’s presence in the overseas new energy vehicle (NEV) market.

CATL is scouting potential locations for a battery production facility in Europe with the German state of Thuringia encouraging the Chinese manufacturer to use a site near Erfurt, in eastern Germany.

Last month, Daimler (DAIGn.DE) placed an order with CATL to buy electric car battery cells.

CATL did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

CATL made its debut on the Shenzhen stock exchange earlier this month and aims to use the proceeds to finance its 24 gigawatt-hour (GWh) capacity expansion.

Based in Fujian province, it sold 11.85 GWh of lithium batteries last year, the highest in the world. It also aims to expand into downstream car production and was listed as a “sizeable investor” in a $500 million fundraising for Chinese NEV start-up Byton.

China’s biggest NEV producer, BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ), this week announced the launch of what will become the world’s biggest lithium battery plant, and aims to raise its own battery production to 60 GWh a year by 2020.

China accounted for more than half of global new energy vehicle ownership last year, and sales rose 141.6 percent in the first five months of 2018, hitting 328,000 units.

As part of its efforts to increase its global reach, China is also trying to take the lead when it comes to the standardization of battery technologies and designs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Second phase of construction of Baku port may be completed ahead of schedule (Exclusive)
Economy news 11:32
Oil dips as trade disputes threaten growth, but crude market remains tight
Oil&Gas 09:34
China assures EU of good intent at Eastern Europe summits
China 09:29
Baku International Sea Trade Port to implement new digital solutions (Exclusive)
Economy news 28 June 20:44
China central bank to keep policy neutral, liquidity reasonably ample
China 28 June 16:44
China zinc smelters plan to cut output by 10 percent
China 28 June 15:26
Central Asia, Iran, China may expand trade co-op despite US sanctions
Economy news 28 June 15:19
Turkmenistan needs Azerbaijan, Turkey to get its gas to Europe - expert
Oil&Gas 28 June 15:05
ECB sees rising risks to global growth
Europe 28 June 12:47
China says carefully monitoring U.S. policies on inbound investments
China 28 June 12:47
China to lift ban on imports of UK beef - Hammond
China 28 June 09:29
IEA: China to become world's biggest importer of gas by 2019
Oil&Gas 27 June 20:27
Kazakhstan, China agree on beef export requirements
Kazakhstan 27 June 19:20
U.S. mortgage applications post biggest drop in four months
US 27 June 17:52
Russia plans to introduce counter measures against US duties on steel and aluminum
Russia 27 June 15:37
U.S. defense chief says his talks in China have been very good
US 27 June 14:33
Kyrgyz president stresses need for comprehensive cooperation with Russia
Kyrgyzstan 27 June 12:08
Hammond tells China that Britain committed to free trade
Europe 27 June 09:37