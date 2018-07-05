EU countries back measures to limit steel imports

5 July 2018 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

European Union countries voted on Thursday in favor of provisional measures proposed by the European Commission to curb steel imports into the bloc, a Commission spokesman said, Reuters reports.

The Commission has proposed a combination of a quota and a tariff to prevent a surge of steel imports, notably since the United States imposed levies on incoming steel and aluminum.

“This is intended to prevent the negative effects of trade diversion, but at the same time maintain traditional supply and effective competition on the EU market,” the spokesman said.

The quota would be a reflection of imports over recent years, with a 25 percent tariff set for volumes exceeding that amount, according to sources familiar with the proposal.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
ECB 'in denial' over Draghi role in G30 - EU Ombudsman
Europe 17:10
UK retail says no-deal Brexit will see 'food rotting at ports'
Europe 16:41
Germany already preparing refugee return agreements
Europe 4 July 14:36
Few countries solve problems of refugees, IDPs just as Azerbaijan, says EU
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 July 10:05
Azerbaijan’s scientific project may receive EU funding
ICT 3 July 20:48
UK PM May looking forward to full discussion with cabinet on Brexit
Europe 3 July 17:54
Latest
Forest fire in Turkey’s Mugla province
Turkey 18:30
Russia takes advantage of Iran’s tough spot
Politics 18:03
Russia, China to hold experiment to increase satellite data accuracy
Russia 17:44
U.S. private payrolls miss expectations
US 17:42
Turkmen envoy in Afghanistan appointed
Turkmenistan 17:35
Volume of foreign investments in Astana increases 7.4 times
Economy news 17:32
Diaspora organizations of Azerbaijan must unite - State Committee
Society 17:31
China to help Uzbekistan manufacture drones
Economy news 17:29
Turkmen gas concern to buy lubricants, propane, oxygen cylinders via tender
Tenders 17:27