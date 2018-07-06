UK PM May will get agreement on Brexit plan by end of Friday

6 July 2018 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Theresa May will get agreement from her ministers on a plan for Britain’s future outside the European Union by the end of Friday, Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington said, Reuters reports.

“I think that we will end up at the end of today, I’m pretty confident, with a concrete position which everybody is able to sign up,” Lidington told BBC radio.

May will host a meeting at her Chequers country residence on Friday that she hopes will overcome deep rifts within her cabinet that have meant talks with the EU over the post-Brexit relationship have all but stalled.

May revealed a new plan for Britain’s future customs ties called a “facilitated customs arrangement” on Thursday.

When asked about the plan, Lidington said it was “categorically not the case” to suggest that Britain would not be able to strike trade deals with the U.S. or other countries under May’s new customs proposals.

