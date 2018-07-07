EU Commission launches new migration programs in Africa

7 July 2018 03:42 (UTC+04:00)

The European Commission said Friday it had approved three new programs worth 90.5 million euros ($106 million) to strengthen border management and protection of migrants in North Africa, Sputnik reported.

"Today's new programmes will step up our work to managing migration flows in a humane and sustainable way, by saving and protecting lives of refugees and migrants and providing them with assistance and by fighting against traffickers and smugglers. It is our integrated approach that combines our action at sea, our work together with partner countries along the migratory routes, including inside Libya, and in the Sahel," EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Federica Mogherini said, as quoted by the European Commission press release.

According to the press release, the programs will be implemented under the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa established in 2015 to tackle causes of irregular migration and forced displacement.

Last week, the European Council summit agreed on several aspects of bloc's migration policy, including the establishment of "regional disembarkation platforms in close cooperation with relevant third countries" and controlled centers in the EU member states.

The resettlement or relocation of migrants across the bloc is expected to be done on voluntary basis.

Europe has been experiencing a large-scale migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Since January 1 of this year, Mediterranean migrant arrivals in Europe have reached 46,449 people, while 1,412 migrants have lost their lives in the sea, according to the International Migration Organization's (IOM) latest figures.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan hopes for earliest conclusion of talks on new agreement with EU
Politics 6 July 17:53
Still too many questions, few answers in Brexit talks - EU's Barnier
Europe 6 July 16:15
Iran: EU Package on Extending Nuclear Deal 'Disappointing'
Nuclear Program 6 July 00:35
EU countries back measures to limit steel imports
Europe 5 July 17:53
Turkmenistan studying optimization of labor migration flows
Turkmenistan 4 July 17:00
Few countries solve problems of refugees, IDPs just as Azerbaijan, says EU
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 July 10:05
Latest
About 40,000 cybercrimes committed in Russia in 2018 - police
Russia 04:21
WHO lowers risk levels of Ebola outbreak in DR Congo
Other News 03:00
Russia, United Arab Emirates sign visa-free travel agreement
Russia 02:16
Venezuela's domestic airline industry suffers amid economic crisis
Other News 01:25
Belgium beats five-time champs Brazil 2-1, heads to FIFA World Cup semi-finals
Other News 00:35
Netherlands expels two Iranian embassy staff: Dutch intelligence service
Europe 00:01
3.7-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 6 July 23:29
Heat wave death toll reaches 50 in Quebec
Other News 6 July 22:59
Chinese, foreign business associations oppose U.S. trade protectionism
China 6 July 22:13