3 children drowned in France

9 July 2018 04:11 (UTC+04:00)

Three children died after drowning in a lake in east France on Sunday afternoon, Xinhua reported citing local newspaper Saone-et-Loire.

The three children, two boys and a girl, aged between 10 and 13, died after drowning in the lake of the Pres-Saint-Jean district.

According to the report, the alarm was given at around 19:30 local time. The children were lifted ashore by around 40 firefighters dispatched to the scene an hour later.

"Swimming is forbidden in this lake and two of them could not swim. The eldest, who knew how to swim, tried to save his brother and sister, who had moved several meters from the shore, which is a sheer drop of several meters," the report said.

