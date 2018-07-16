EU says China could open its economy if it wishes

16 July 2018 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

China could open its economy if it wishes, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Monday in Beijing, as Beijing comes under growing pressure over its industrial policies amid an escalating trade war with Washington, Reuters reports.

Playing host to Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stressed the need to uphold free trade and multilateralism as the United States and China become increasingly mired in a trade dispute, with no sign of negotiations on the horizon.

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned he may ultimately impose tariffs on more than $500 billion worth of Chinese goods - nearly the total amount of U.S. imports from China last year – to combat what the U.S says are Beijing’s trade abuses.

China has sworn to retaliate at each step.

Long accused of protectionist tactics that make it a difficult place for foreign firms to operate, China is trying to reverse that narrative amid the escalating trade war by approving huge investments, such as a $10 billion petrochemicals project by Germany’s BASF (BASFn.DE).

Juncker, speaking at a joint news briefing with Li and Tusk at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, said that move showed “if China wishes to open up it can do so. It knows how to open up”.

Tusk called on China, the United States and other countries, to not start trade wars, and to reform the World Trade Organization so it is equipped to combat forced technology transfers and government subsidies, complaints underpinning Trump’s tariffs.

“We need new rules in the areas of industrial subsidies, intellectual property and forced technology transfers, the reduction of trade costs, as well as a new approach to development and more effective dispute settlement,” Tusk said.

“There is still time to prevent conflict and chaos.”

Critics of Beijing’s policies say foreign firms are competing with Chinese rivals backed by massive, market-distorting subsidies and government support, issues not sufficiently addressed under WTO rules.

Both China and Europe have stressed the need for trade differences to be addressed through the WTO, but the United States has said China’s unfair policies are too urgent and too big for the trade body to handle.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU's Tusk calls on China, U.S., Russia not to start trade wars
Europe 11:35
China interested in purchasing Turkmen cotton
Economy news 10:08
Chinese companies invest about $800 million in Azerbaijan
Business 10:04
China, EU agree to promote multilateralism, support free trade
China 09:05
'I don’t know him': Trump reveals what he thinks about Putin
US 15 July 04:38
Nearly 100,000 residents evacuated before flood peak passes Chongqing
China 14 July 22:41
Latest
Over half of insurance fees in Azerbaijan falls on one insurance group
Economy news 12:45
Over 90% of insurance payments in Azerbaijan fall on 10 companies
Economy news 12:34
Possibility of price rising depends on oil lost from Iran - Qamar Energy
Oil&Gas 12:33
Azerbaijani top official: Ganja events committed by traitors aiming to harm statehood
Politics 12:30
Central Bank of Azerbaijan announces tender on insurance services
Business 12:28
Housing developers in Uzbekistan exempt from paying sales percentage
Economy news 12:23
JP Morgan lowers forecasts for global oil products demand growth
Oil&Gas 12:20
Canadian company appoints new operations manager for Azerbaijani subsidiary
Oil&Gas 12:05
New USAID/Azerbaijan Mission Director Arrives
Society 12:01