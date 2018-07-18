Google says will appeal EU fine

18 July 2018 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Google said it will appeal against a record 4.34-billion-euro ($5.04 billion) fine levied by EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday over illegal restrictions on Android smartphone makers and mobile network operators, Reuters reports.

“Android has created more choice for everyone, not less,” Google spokesman Al Verney said. “A vibrant ecosystem, rapid innovation and lower prices are classic hallmarks of robust competition. We will appeal the Commission’s decision.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU to curb steel imports after Trump tariffs
Europe 15:48
EU sets provisional import duties on Chinese e-bikes
China 15:40
EU to hit Google with 4.3 billion euro fine in Android case
Europe 14:08
Back UK PM May or face national election, Brexit rebels told
Europe 12:47
Japan, EU sign free trade pact amid worries about Trump policies
Other News 17 July 15:20
China, EU will not form anti-US bloc despite trade tensions
China 17 July 11:49
Latest
Israel grants $33 million to GE, Medtronic, Change Healthcare to boost R&D
Israel 16:07
Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 17
Oil&Gas 15:57
Uzbek interior ministry to buy refrigeration equipment via tender
Tenders 15:57
Sergio Mattarella: Italy supports Azerbaijan’s fight against threats posed by radicalism
Politics 15:57
TAP’s Swiss shareholder substantially lowers its net investments
Oil&Gas 15:56
Floating PV system may appear on Lake Boyukshor in Baku
Business 15:54
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Cooper-Bessemer gas turbine
Tenders 15:52
Azerbaijan, Ukraine may bring trade turnover to $1B - envoy
Economy news 15:50
Uzbekistan begins accepting China's UnionPay payment cards
Economy news 15:49