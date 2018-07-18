Germany forces 1,050 Tesla owners to forgo electric car bonus

18 July 2018 19:24 (UTC+04:00)

Germany has said 1,050 owners of the Tesla Model S must forgo a 2,000 euro electric car subsidy because the value of their vehicles surpasses an eligibility threshold, Reuters reports.

The Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control said only vehicles costing 60,000 euros or less qualified for Germany’s “environmental bonus”, intended to encourage the purchase of electric cars.

The Tesla Model S was removed from the subsidy list on November 30, 2017, after the office found Tesla was delivering higher specification vehicles costing more than 60,000 euros,

“The subsidy needs to be repaid by 800 people who had received it, and another 250 customers who had been notified they were eligible and who will now not receive it,” a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Customers who bought Tesla cars costing less than 60,000 euros are eligible to apply for the bonus, the spokeswoman said.

The carmaker said it is appealing the decision and will pay the bonus to its clients in place of the German state until the issue is resolved.

“The arbitrary decision to temporarily remove Tesla from the list of vehicles eligible for the Environmental Bonus (Umweltbonus) was unjustified, contrary to the stated goals of the program, and unfair to our customers,” Tesla said in a statement.

German customers have always been able to order a base version Model S which met the qualification threshold, and such cars were delivered to customers, Tesla said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
German company to bring its hotel network to Uzbekistan
Tourism 18:34
France, Germany call for stable EU farm budget post-Brexit
Europe 16 July 18:19
Germany: We can no longer fully rely on U.S. White House
Europe 16 July 13:09
Ryanair flight loses cabin pressure, 33 hospitalized
Europe 14 July 15:43
Germany will make sovereign decision on military spending
Europe 13 July 15:49
Erdogan meets Merkel on sidelines of NATO Summit
Turkey 12 July 05:39
Latest
Up to 600 Ryanair flights cancelled over strikes by cabin crew in Belgium, Portugal and Spain
Other News 21:07
Top official: Azerbaijan seeking to settle Karabakh conflict on basis of norms, principles of int’l law
Politics 20:47
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank increases its loan portfolio by 10%
Economy news 20:40
SOCAR Trading to refocus on LNG sales
Oil&Gas 20:15
Diesel fuel output up in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 20:04
Kazakhstan starts to supply flour to Afghanistan through new railway route
Economy news 20:00
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 18
Business 19:59
Azerbaijan sees increase in power generation in 1H18
Oil&Gas 19:48
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender on technical maintenance
Tenders 19:43