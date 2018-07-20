Vice PM of Belgium: “Georgian reforms are exciting”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of the Kingdom of Belgium, Didier Reynders, told Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze that the democratic reforms which have been carried out in Georgia are exciting, Globes reports.

Bakhtadze and Reynders spoke about bilateral relations in Brussels yesterday and stated that Georgia and Belgium should use all means at their disposal to enhance trade-economic relations.

It was stated during the meeting that Georgia’s business environment is attractive for investors.

Bakhtadze thanked Reynders for his country’s continued support to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The same day Bakhtadze met Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue and invited him to Georgia.

Bakhtadze and Dombrovskis mainly discussed the positive trend of relations developing between the European Union and Georgia.

The EU visa liberalisation has been noted as a "milestone achievement” of Georgia.

Also, significant progress has been emphasized in the country, thus manifesting in the Association Agreement (AA) and implementation of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA),” the government of Georgia press office reported.

Bakhtadze thanked Dombrovskis for the allocation of 40 million Euros to Georgia and said that the current and planned reforms in the country will significantly increase the role of small and medium enterprises (SME) in the Georgian economy

Discussions were also related to the fundamental reforms planned in the education system, which are believed to facilitate the sustainable economic development of the country and attraction of more foreign direct investments (FDI), in the opinion of the Georgian PM,” the Prime Minister’s press office stated.

Bakhtadze reiterated that his first official visit to Brussels and meetings with top NATO and EU figuresmeant Georgia is firm on the path of its Euro-Atlantic choice.

