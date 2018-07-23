Most Germans think Europe can defend itself without U.S. help

23 July 2018 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

More than half of Germans think Europe can defend itself without military backing from the United States, a poll showed on Monday, less than two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump said he could withdraw support, Reuters reports.

Only 37 percent of respondents said they believed Europe depended on U.S. military help, the Forsa poll showed.

The survey found no significant difference between eastern German regions and western areas, which have stronger historical ties to the United States. In the east, 60 percent thought Europe did not need Washington, and in the west, 55 percent.

Trump gave an ultimatum to European allies on July 12, warning a NATO summit the United States could withdraw its support if Europe did not share more of what he called an unfair burden on U.S. taxpayers in funding the alliance.

In a rebuke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he also called Germany a “captive” of Moscow because, he said, Berlin supported a Baltic Sea gas pipeline from Russia.

About 84 percent of respondents said Trump’s comments about Russia controlling Germany were “completely absurd”, according to the poll which surveyed 1,004 Germans.

Even more - 92 percent - said they suspected that Trump’s motive for making the comments was primarily to promote the sale of U.S. liquefied gas in Europe and Germany.

Two thirds said they supported the construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline because it would help provide Germany with a more reliable supply of natural gas.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Shekel starts week stronger against dollar
Israel 16:20
EU's Juncker will not bring trade offer to Trump talks - Commission
Europe 16:17
China says it won't devalue currency to bolster exports
China 16:09
German economy showed improved momentum in the second quarter
Europe 14:11
U.S. withdrawal from nuclear deal to likely push up oil prices
Oil&Gas 13:42
Trump slams Russian election meddling claims as 'big hoax'
Russia 11:35
Latest
Wind farm to be built in west of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 17:39
Azerbaijan starts export of fruits and vegetables to Latvia
Economy news 17:22
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 24
Economy news 17:21
Complex Drilling Work Trust of SOCAR announces tender
Tenders 17:14
SOFAZ to buy license for software via tender
Tenders 17:13
Senator Goulet: President Aliyev’s France visit to pave way for better understanding of Azerbaijan as hub of stability
Politics 17:07
Iran sets deadline for EU to offer ‘practical proposals’
Nuclear Program 17:06
Venue, date of next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to be specified
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:34
Shekel starts week stronger against dollar
Israel 16:20