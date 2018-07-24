Britain's Brexit minister tells EU: it is time to speed up talks

24 July 2018 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday it was now up to the European Union to respond after the government published a long-awaited white paper policy document if the bloc wanted to a reach a deal on Britain’s departure by October.

“This is, as we have engaged in that dialogue toward the end date of October, a real offer to get us across the line,” Raab told a parliamentary committee.

“We need to see the same kind of energy and substantive engagement in the weeks ahead and if we get that ... energy, that flexibility and pragmatism we will get a deal,” he added.

