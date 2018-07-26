Germany's VDA says U.S.-EU trade progress is a 'big step forward'

Germany’s VDA automotive association welcomed on Thursday an agreement between the EU and the United States to take steps to ease the threat of a transatlantic trade war, saying it offered a real opportunity to avert further tariffs, Reuters reports.

“This signal of de-escalation is important and after developments in the last few weeks, a bit step forward ... Now the agreement must be filled with life and negotiations must start quickly,” the VDA said in a statement.

