Germany's VDA says U.S.-EU trade progress is a 'big step forward'

26 July 2018 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Germany’s VDA automotive association welcomed on Thursday an agreement between the EU and the United States to take steps to ease the threat of a transatlantic trade war, saying it offered a real opportunity to avert further tariffs, Reuters reports.

“This signal of de-escalation is important and after developments in the last few weeks, a bit step forward ... Now the agreement must be filled with life and negotiations must start quickly,” the VDA said in a statement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
North Korea to transfer remains of U.S. soldiers from Korean War on Friday
Other News 13:31
Georgian FM discusses US-Georgia strategic partnership issues in Washington DC
Georgia 12:34
Trump team preparing economic plan as part of Mideast peace proposal
US 11:45
ECB to stay on hold but highlight growth risks
Europe 11:39
Blast outside U.S. embassy in China injures suspect
US 11:37
EU offers trade concessions in talks with Trump
US 00:42
Latest
Iran increases steel output by 26%
Business 14:59
Kazakhstan improves position in WB Logistics Performance Index
Kazakhstan 14:42
Greece seeks survivors and answers after deadly wildfire
Europe 14:07
External trade turnover of Kazakhstan’s Turkestan up by 35%
Economy news 14:02
US sanctions not able to curb Iranian exports – Tajik envoy
Business 14:00
Turkmenistan expanding production of construction materials
Economy news 13:51
Iran calls for broadening of tourism co-op with Azerbaijan
Tourism 13:37
North Korea to transfer remains of U.S. soldiers from Korean War on Friday
Other News 13:31
Quake hits Turkish resort town
Turkey 13:26