Czech Prime Minister says illegal migration should be fought at all costs

29 July 2018 06:11 (UTC+04:00)

Illegal migration should be countered at all costs, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Novinky outlet following a meeting with the head of Germany's Bavaria region, Markus Soeder, according to Sputnik.

"After the talks with the Bavarian minister president, I am even more convinced that illegal migration should be fought at all costs. The society in Germany is split," Babis told the outlet in an interview, published on Saturday.

Babis said, regarding the European Commision's proposal to encourage member states to accept migrants, that the commission was wrong in its assessment of the situation. The migrants should be given help in their countries, the Czech prime minister said.

Babis added that the Czech Republic had many other problems to solve, including the low income level of many of its citizens.

In his June statement, the Czech prime minister hailed the step back from the quotas system under which each EU state was expected to take in a certain number of refugees. The system was the source of conflict in the bloc as several countries were unwilling to meet the requirements.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Canada’s Trudeau appoints Border Security Minister to deal with migration
Other News 19 July 07:09
New amendments to Azerbaijan’s migration legislation enter into force
Society 14 July 18:23
EU Commission launches new migration programs in Africa
Europe 7 July 03:42
Turkmenistan studying optimization of labor migration flows
Turkmenistan 4 July 17:00
EU leaders reach agreement on migration
Europe 29 June 07:03
Italy blocks adoption of EU summit documents over discord on migration issues
Europe 28 June 23:14
Latest
Strong 6.4 magnitude quake rocks touristic island in Indonesia - USGS
Other News 04:06
Iraqi forces kill 2 IS militants
Other News 03:26
Xi meets Mauritian PM on bilateral ties
China 02:35
NASA challenge contestants design future base on Mars (VIDEO)
US 01:13
Bus accident in Western India kills 30 - authorities
Other News 00:25
Active shooter reported at shopping mall in Texas
US 28 July 23:27
US paid no money to N.Korea for return of remains of its troops - State Dept.
US 28 July 22:28
6.0-magnitude quake hits Flores Sea - USGS
Other News 28 July 21:55
Chavushoglu holds phone conversation with US State Secretary
Turkey 28 July 21:00