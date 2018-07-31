British Foreign Secretary to warn France, Austria of costs of no-deal Brexit

31 July 2018 03:26 (UTC+04:00)

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will visit Paris and Vienna this week to discuss Brexit and warn of the costs to Britain and the European Union of failing to reach a transition deal, his office said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt attends a joint news conference with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Hunt was in Beijing on Monday, where China offered Britain talks on a post-Brexit free trade deal, reaching out to London as Beijing remains mired in an increasingly bitter trade war with Washington.

On his return to Europe, Hunt will travel to France and Austria, meeting their foreign ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian and Karin Kneissl, and trying to gain support for Brexit proposals set out by Prime Minister Theresa May earlier this month.

“I will be explaining to my counterparts in Paris and Vienna that it is time for the EU to engage with our proposals, or we potentially face the prospect of a no-deal by accident, which would be very challenging for both the UK and EU,” Hunt said.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29 next year, but has yet to finalise a transition deal or agree the outlines of a longer-term trade relationship with its biggest overseas market.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said time was running out for a Brexit deal, and that this was hurting business, when he visited London earlier this month.

While in Vienna, Hunt will also meet the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency to discuss the future of the Iran nuclear deal, which the United States withdrew from in May.

British PM May met Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday, discussing Brexit and confirming that the topic would be on the agenda of a meeting of EU leaders chaired by Austria in Salzburg in September.

On Monday her official spokesman denied media reports that the government was planning for the army to deliver food if a ‘no-deal’ Brexit led to delays importing goods from Europe.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tesla explores building Gigafactory in Europe
Europe 30 July 19:44
Takeaway.com to buy Israeli online food delivery firm 10bis
Europe 30 July 12:09
UK aims to strengthen ties with China due to Brexit
Europe 30 July 12:07
Global Carmakers Hatching Joint Response to US Protectionist Tariffs
Europe 29 July 17:43
Assange must leave embassy in London — Ecuador’s president
Europe 27 July 14:54
Bank of England poised to push rates above crisis lows
Europe 26 July 18:29
Latest
Tunisian airport workers call off strike
Arab World 02:17
U.S. and Mexico planning NAFTA ministerial talks on Thursday: sources
US 01:41
Robot hand learns real world moves in virtual training
ICT 00:35
Bitcoin slips below 8,000 USD as investors pare risks
Economy news 30 July 23:36
Four Western cyclists killed in possible terrorist act in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 30 July 21:46
MP: Growth rate of Azerbaijan's economy in 2018 may exceed forecasts
Economy news 30 July 20:55
Kazakhstan may consider oil export through Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 30 July 20:51
Azerbaijan’s AtaBank opens new Samur division (PHOTO)
Economy news 30 July 20:35
President Aliyev approves Azerbaijan-WIPO memorandum of understanding
Politics 30 July 20:31