UK foreign minister Hunt urges France and Germany to push EU for Brexit deal

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt urged France and Germany on Tuesday to lobby European Union negotiators for a sensible outcome to Brexit talks, warning that Europe would also suffer “if Brexit goes wrong”, Reuters reports.

“France and Germany have to send a strong signal to the Commission that we need to negotiate a pragmatic and sensible outcome that protects jobs on both sides of the Channel because for every job lost in the UK, there will be jobs lost in Europe as well if Brexit goes wrong,” Hunt told the Evening Standard newspaper.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news