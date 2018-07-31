Pilot seriously injured in glider crash in Czech

31 July 2018 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

A motor glider crashed in the Vysocina Region of Czech Republic on Tuesday morning with its pilot seriously injured, police spokeswoman Stanislava Milackova said, Xinhua reported.

The glider crashed between the villages of Lhotka and Vysoke, and the 50-year-old pilot was seriously injured in the accident.

According to Vladislava Filova, head of the regional rescue service, the injured pilot was transported by air to a trauma center. He was resuscitated and transferred to the artificial pulmonary ventilation.

Milackova said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

