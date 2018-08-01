German Chancellor Merkel to visit Georgia soon

The administration of the Government of Georgia says that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Georgia in the near future, Agenda reports.

The information came after Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze’s meeting with German Ambassador to Georgia Heike Renate Peitsch today.

"The upcoming visit of the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany to Georgia, bilateral relations and key aspects of European and Euro-Atlantic integration agenda of Georgia were predominantly discussed during the meeting,” the Prime Minister’s press office reported.

Bakhtadze stated that the Georgian government deems the upcoming official visit of Merkel "as the most important event in developing bilateral relations”.

Bakhtadze spoke about the significant role of Germany in the institutional construction of the country.

"Focus was made on trade and economic links, increasing investments from Germany to Georgia and the significance of education in ensuring sustainable economic growth and development,” the press office added.

Bakhtadze and Peitsch also mentioned the upcoming presidential elections in Georgia.

Bakhtadze said that his government pledges to ensure a free, fair and transparent election environment in line with high democratic standards.

