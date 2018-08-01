German Chancellor Merkel to visit Georgia soon

1 August 2018 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

The administration of the Government of Georgia says that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Georgia in the near future, Agenda reports.

The information came after Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze’s meeting with German Ambassador to Georgia Heike Renate Peitsch today.

"The upcoming visit of the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany to Georgia, bilateral relations and key aspects of European and Euro-Atlantic integration agenda of Georgia were predominantly discussed during the meeting,” the Prime Minister’s press office reported.

Bakhtadze stated that the Georgian government deems the upcoming official visit of Merkel "as the most important event in developing bilateral relations”.

Bakhtadze spoke about the significant role of Germany in the institutional construction of the country.

"Focus was made on trade and economic links, increasing investments from Germany to Georgia and the significance of education in ensuring sustainable economic growth and development,” the press office added.

Bakhtadze and Peitsch also mentioned the upcoming presidential elections in Georgia.

Bakhtadze said that his government pledges to ensure a free, fair and transparent election environment in line with high democratic standards.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UK foreign minister Hunt urges France and Germany to push EU for Brexit deal
Europe 31 July 15:49
Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in exercises in Georgia
Society 30 July 19:34
June 2018: Georgian economy grows 4%
Georgia 30 July 14:08
Merkel's conservatives hit 12-year low in German poll
Europe 29 July 16:50
Munich airport cancels 200 flights in temporary shutdown of terminal
Europe 28 July 17:55
Georgian PM presents Green Economy concept
Georgia 28 July 13:21
Latest
Uzbekistan reveals commissioning date of country's first ski restort
Tourism 10:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:53
Prices for agricultural poroducts down in Kazakhstan
Economy news 10:51
Gold, silver bars drop in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:48
Iran gas exports unsanctionable – NIGC head
Oil&Gas 10:43
National Bank of Kazakhstan suspends license of Qazaq banki
Kazakhstan 10:32
Uzbek health ministry announces tender to purchase food supplements
Tenders 10:27
IMF: Uzbekistan needs to increase energy and utility tariffs
Economy news 10:14
Uzbek Interior Ministry announces tender for repairs
Tenders 10:13