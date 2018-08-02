German government cuts taxes on electric company cars

2 August 2018 03:51 (UTC+04:00)

The German government will grant tax relief for electric or hybrid company cars, as the cabinet decided on a large scale subsidy on Aug. 1, Xinhua reported.

In the past, employees who drive company cars privately had to file a monetary benefit of 1 percent of the car's official list price. For electric and hybrid vehicles, this tax rate will be halved to 0.5 percent in the future. The new regulation will apply to company cars purchased or leased between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2021.

The tax reductions are expected to boost demand for electric vehicles that is still low in Germany.

