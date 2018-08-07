Belgium may organize air service for returning Syrian refugees

7 August 2018 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Belgium is looking at organizing air service for Syrian refugees returning to their home country, chief of the Russian Center for Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees in Syria Alexei Tsygankov said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"Experts from Belgium’s Federal Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers are looking at organizing air service for returning Syrian refugees. It is extremely important to be prepared to receive Syrian citizens at any time of the day. It is important to see to it that they are properly counted," he said at the first joint meeting of representatives from Syria’s newly established coordination center for the return of refugees to the places of their permanent residence and officers the Russian Center for Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees in Syria.

