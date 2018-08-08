Berlin: U.S. should consider EU interests when drafting sanctions against Iran

U.S. sanctions against Iran that have an exterritorial effect violate international law and Germany expects Washington to consider European interests when coming up with such sanctions, spokespeople for the German government said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The European Union vowed on Monday to counter U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewal of sanctions on Iran. Washington’s so-called “snapback” sanctions reach beyond U.S. borders.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news