Death toll from Greece’s fire disaster rose to 94

11 August 2018 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll from Greece's deadliest fire disaster rose to 94 today after one more victim died in hospital, the fire brigade said. Reports said the latest casualty was a 57-year-old woman. More than 30 people are still hospitalised after the July 23 wildfire in the coastal resort of Mati near Athens, SakshiPost reported.

Four senior officials including the minister responsible for the police and the heads of the police and fire brigade have been removed from their posts.

The government had insisted that with winds blowing at speeds of up to 120 kilometres an hour, there was little time to mount an effective evacuation.

It later emerged that the police had failed to properly seal off the area because the fire brigade had not alerted them to the location and size of the blaze.

As a result, many drivers were inadvertently diverted into Mati's narrow streets and trapped. Residents fleeing the flames with just the clothes on their backs were also left unaided on the beaches for hours.

A judicial investigation into possible faults by state officials is under way. The relatives of two people who perished in the fires have also sued the authorities for negligence and exposure to danger. More lawsuits are expected.

