Czech pilot dies in ultralight plane crash

12 August 2018 07:29 (UTC+04:00)

A replica of the ultralight Beta 50 Minor historical plane crashed on Saturday afternoon near in southern Czech Republic during a public Aviation Day, said local flying club head Bohous Chan, Xinhua reported.

According to Chan, the pilot suffered seriously injury and subsequently died despite an instant medical aid. No one else wounded.

The Aviation Day was terminated early due to the accident. Chan said the dead pilot was not from their club, and he was a pensioner who covered thousands of flight hours before.

Czech police spokeswoman Stepanka Uhlirova said the plane fell to the ground shortly before 15:00. The pilot was a 72-year-old man. The cause of the crash will be investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority.

The Aviation Day attracted more than 3,000 people on Saturday, its program included parachute jumps, aircraft flying and aerobatic flying. Chan said the crashed aircraft did not perform any aerobatic figures.

