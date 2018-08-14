UK counter terror police conducting searches after Westminster incident

14 August 2018 22:59 (UTC+04:00)

UK counter-terrorism officers are conducting searches at several locations in central England after a car-ramming incident in London, the Metropolitan Police said in a press release on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

"Counter-Terrorism officers are carrying out searches at three addresses in the Midlands as part of their ongoing investigation into a collision in Westminster this morning," the press release read.

A Ford Fiesta collided with several cyclists and pedestrians earlier on Tuesday before crashing at high speed into a security fence outside the Houses of Parliament. Three people were injured in the incident, police said.

The driver of the car was arrested at the scene on suspicion of terrorist offenses. According to the press release, a 29-year-old man is a UK national. His vehicle remains at the scene.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her support for those injured and thanked the emergency services "for their immediate and courageous response."

