Sudanese immigrant suspected of UK Parliament car crash

A Sudanese immigrant is suspected to be behind Tuesday’s terror attack in London, in which a car ploughed into a group of 15 cyclists outside Parliament, TASS reported citing the Daily Mail.

The paper identified the suspect as 29-year-old Salih Khater, "a Sudanese immigrant known to police."

According to the paper, the man left his apartment in Birmingham on Monday evening and spent all night driving around tourist hotspots in central London. He spent 90 minutes driving around Westminster, leading to suspicions he may have been hunting for large crowds of tourists.

At 7:37 local time on Tuesday morning, a vehicle crashed into the barrier near the UK Parliament. As a result, two people were hospitalized; their condition is not life-threatening. According to witnesses, the car drove into a group of cyclists and then into a security barrier just outside the Houses of Parliament.

The Scotland Yard press service said it detained the driver "on suspicion of terrorist offences." "At this stage, we are treating this as a terrorist incident and the Met's Counter Terrorism Command is now leading the investigation," the Metropolitan Police informed.

