Sudanese immigrant suspected of UK Parliament car crash

15 August 2018 07:45 (UTC+04:00)

A Sudanese immigrant is suspected to be behind Tuesday’s terror attack in London, in which a car ploughed into a group of 15 cyclists outside Parliament, TASS reported citing the Daily Mail.

The paper identified the suspect as 29-year-old Salih Khater, "a Sudanese immigrant known to police."

According to the paper, the man left his apartment in Birmingham on Monday evening and spent all night driving around tourist hotspots in central London. He spent 90 minutes driving around Westminster, leading to suspicions he may have been hunting for large crowds of tourists.

At 7:37 local time on Tuesday morning, a vehicle crashed into the barrier near the UK Parliament. As a result, two people were hospitalized; their condition is not life-threatening. According to witnesses, the car drove into a group of cyclists and then into a security barrier just outside the Houses of Parliament.

The Scotland Yard press service said it detained the driver "on suspicion of terrorist offences." "At this stage, we are treating this as a terrorist incident and the Met's Counter Terrorism Command is now leading the investigation," the Metropolitan Police informed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Tags:
  • UK
Related news
UK counter terror police conducting searches after Westminster incident
Europe 14 August 22:59
Explosion at military hardware factory in UK leaves one dead, one injured
Europe 11 August 06:28
Less than a third of UK business leaders planning for Brexit
Europe 3 August 18:02
Amazon reports 1.7 million pound UK tax bill due to share deductions
Economy news 3 August 16:21
UK company reveals forecasts for oil prices
Oil&Gas 2 August 09:48
UK foreign minister Hunt urges France and Germany to push EU for Brexit deal
Europe 31 July 15:49
Latest
Putin says ready to meet Kim Jong Un in person
Russia 08:24
IGB talks on agreements to be signed in next few months (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:00
WHO chief says more worried after visit to Ebola-hit DR Congo
Other News 06:36
China says U.S. solar tariffs violate trade rules, lodges WTO complaint
China 05:36
Cholera claims 28 lives in NW Nigeria: official
Other News 04:55
Lockheed wins $2.9 billion contract for U.S. missile warning satellites
US 04:00
Nine injured as gas explosion levels Denver apartment complex
US 03:15
China, Africa to strengthen cooperation in poverty reduction
China 02:29
UN says favorable weather improves food security in Somalia
Other News 01:46