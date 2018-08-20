Paris fire seriously injures 19, including 5 children

A conflagration at Aubervilliers on Sunday left at least 19 people seriously injured, including five children who were in a "life-threatening" condition, Sputnik reported citing AFP.

Several police officers were also hurt in the huge fire near Paris, which was later brought under control, a Paris fire service spokesman was quoted by AFP.

The blaze started near the City Hall, according to the Europe1 radio station. Nearly a hundred firefighters have fought against the blaze in the attic of a building with two floors at Aubervilliers. Seven individuals, including five children, are reportedly in a serious condition. Local authorities launched an invisitigation into the cause of the blaze.

According to AFP, a fire in a housing complex nearly a month ago in Aubervilliers killed a mother and her three children, leaving nine others injured.

