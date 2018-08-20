Paris fire seriously injures 19, including 5 children

20 August 2018 01:00 (UTC+04:00)

A conflagration at Aubervilliers on Sunday left at least 19 people seriously injured, including five children who were in a "life-threatening" condition, Sputnik reported citing AFP.

Several police officers were also hurt in the huge fire near Paris, which was later brought under control, a Paris fire service spokesman was quoted by AFP.

The blaze started near the City Hall, according to the Europe1 radio station. Nearly a hundred firefighters have fought against the blaze in the attic of a building with two floors at Aubervilliers. Seven individuals, including five children, are reportedly in a serious condition. Local authorities launched an invisitigation into the cause of the blaze.

According to AFP, a fire in a housing complex nearly a month ago in Aubervilliers killed a mother and her three children, leaving nine others injured.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey's Albayrak, French counterpart discuss U.S. sanctions, cooperation: ministry
World 17 August 23:42
French citizen denied e-visa to Uzbekistan
Tourism 17 August 11:26
Asylum-seeker injures 4 in France stabbing attack
Europe 14 August 22:23
Trump Says Had 'Very Good Phone Call' With French President Macron on Trade
US 11 August 03:24
France lifts restrictions on supply of Uzbek melons, pomegranates
Economy news 7 August 09:16
Tourism plane crash kills three in central France: report
Europe 7 August 06:25
Latest
Venezuela to overhaul national currency amid hyperinflation
Other News 01:45
One dead as Ugandan police quell protest over mistreatment of lawmakers
Other News 00:15
Winners of final day of International Tournament "GymBala" in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded (PHOTO)
Society 00:09
4.8-magnitude quake jolts central Turkey
Turkey 19 August 23:29
Imported gasoline prices changed in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 19 August 23:00
Iranian leader appoints new Air Force commander
Politics 19 August 22:25
Death toll from Ebola outbreak in DRС climbs to 49
Other News 19 August 21:55
GymBala International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics: best moments (PHOTO)
Society 19 August 21:34
Minor injuries reported after new tremor rocks Indonesia's Lombok
Other News 19 August 21:00