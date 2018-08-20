Spain police shoot man trying to attack police station with knife

20 August 2018 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

Spanish police said on Monday they had shot a man armed with a knife as he tried to attack a police station in the north-eastern region of Catalonia, Reuters reported.

Regional Mossos police said on Twitter the man had entered the police station in Cornella just before 0400 GMT “with the aim of attacking the agents” adding he had then been shot.

It was unclear whether the man was dead.

A Mossos spokeswoman said she could not give any further information.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan plans to purchase new high-speed trains
Economy news 11:48
Catalan Leader Vows to Push Further for Independence
Europe 18 August 08:18
Sixteen migrants escape from detention center in Madrid
Europe 16 August 21:25
Siemens Gamesa may implement different solutions in Uzbek alternative energy sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14 August 20:36
Spanish police arrest infamous drug baron
Europe 8 August 23:27
Spain to host 500 mln USD hyperloop development center
Europe 8 August 02:39
Latest
Russia and Azerbaijan to sign large package of documents
Economy news 12:28
Iran resumes crude export from South Pars oil layer
Business 12:27
Russia ready to continue its assistance in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Politics 12:26
Signing of Convention on Caspian Sea status a historic event - Russian Ambassador
Politics 12:26
Money transfers increase from South Korea, Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 12:21
Concrete-making plant in Kazakhstan's Astana to be moved
Economy news 12:11
Azerbaijan, Russia work on organization of interregional forum
Business 12:07
Tehran to host world’s biggest hand-woven carpet exhibition
Business 12:06
Uzbekistan plans to purchase new high-speed trains
Economy news 11:48