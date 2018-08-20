Spain police shoot man trying to attack police station with knife

Spanish police said on Monday they had shot a man armed with a knife as he tried to attack a police station in the north-eastern region of Catalonia, Reuters reported.

Regional Mossos police said on Twitter the man had entered the police station in Cornella just before 0400 GMT “with the aim of attacking the agents” adding he had then been shot.

It was unclear whether the man was dead.

A Mossos spokeswoman said she could not give any further information.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news