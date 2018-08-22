Portugal's tourism revenues increase 14 pct in first half year

22 August 2018 04:03 (UTC+04:00)

Portugal's tourism revenues grew 13.9 percent in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, reaching 6.9 billion euros, according to the figures released Tuesday by Bank of Portugal, Xinhua reported.

In June alone, tourism revenues increased by 13.6 percent year-on-year to 1.43 billion euros.

The most significant rises in tourism receipts were recorded in March (20.3 percent), May (19.5 percent) and February (16.1 percent), which are traditionally less recorded for tourism.

"Tourist revenues in Portugal are growing 5 times more than the rate of growth in the number of visitors," said Secretary of State for Tourism Ana Mendes Godinho in a statement.

In the first half of the year, the number of visitors grew 2.6 percent to 9.6 million and overnight stays rose 0.5 percent to 25.4 million, she said.

She said the figures "show that tourism will continue to grow throughout the year," noting that the pace of revenues means that Portugal is "growing in value, managing to attract tourists who spend more."

Portugal's tourism boom has made the industry the largest employer and one of the main contributors to the country's economy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s single call center processing requests for tourism services
ICT 19 August 18:40
Tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan to be presented in Asia
Tourism 19 August 08:00
Tourist flow to Azerbaijan continues to increase: AzTA
Tourism 18 August 16:20
Tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan to be presented in Asia
Tourism 18 August 11:50
Uzbek gov't OKs import of drones to develop country's tourism potential
ICT 17 August 12:44
Association of hotels to be established in Azerbaijan
Economy news 14 August 15:43
Latest
Saudi Arabia intercepts missile shot from Yemen
Arab World 04:41
Thailand warns of fresh flood as major dam expected to overflow
Other News 03:21
Major magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits northern Venezuela
Other News 02:39
U.S. woman killed by alligator in attempts to save her dog from attack
US 02:00
Ghana seeks investors for a home based international airline
Other News 01:17
US hits Russian individuals and companies with sanctions over North Korean ties
US 00:31
Azerbaijan celebrating Eid al-Adha
Society 00:01
Germany interested in further development of Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 21 August 23:59
Bahrain suspends issuing entry visas for Qatari nationals - Interior Ministry
Arab World 21 August 23:00