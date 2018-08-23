Malta rescues 100 migrants as spat with Italy continues

23 August 2018 00:49 (UTC+04:00)

A group of 100 migrants were rescued and taken to Malta by the country's armed forces (AFM) on Wednesday, as tensions between the Mediterranean island and Italy continued to escalate, Xinhua reported.

In a statement, the Maltese government said the migrants had been intercepted while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea on a rubber dinghy some 68 nautical miles south of Malta.

It said the AFM had rescued the migrants, whose dinghy was taking on water and was going to sink.

In addition to the 100 migrants that were found alive, the Maltese government said the AFM had also brought two corpses back to Malta.

Migration has been thrust to the top of the European agenda in recent months, after Italy's new populist government changed its policy on receiving migrants. Italy refuses any boats carrying migrants and asylum seekers.

On Tuesday, Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini accused Malta and a host of other European countries of failing to take in their share of a group of over 400 migrants that were allowed to disembark in Pozzallo last month. Salvini said that so far only France had taken in its share of the migrants.

However, the Maltese government said this was not the case and that Malta had been in touch with Italian authorities in order to fulfill its obligations as soon as possible.

"Nevertheless, the Italian authorities have not provided any tangible procedure for Malta to follow," read the Maltese statement.

It added that on the other hand, it was "unfortunate" to note that "Italy has not yet fulfilled its commitments on the redistribution mechanism initiated by Malta with respect to the migrants" which landed in Malta on the MV Lifeline back in June.

"Malta always participates in solidarity mechanisms and was the first European Union member state to fulfill its commitments with regard to the European Commission's solidarity mechanism with respect to Italy and Greece," the Maltese government said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
7 Spanish civil guards injured as 200 immigrants cross frontier fence in Ceuta
Europe 22 August 21:38
Malta rescues 61 migrants flagged by Italian PM Salvini
Other News 19 August 04:23
Sixteen migrants escape from detention center in Madrid
Europe 16 August 21:25
Malta lets rescue ship dock after EU states agree to take migrants
Europe 14 August 23:25
SOCAR Trading announces volume of LNG deliveries to Malta (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 7 August 17:38
US Reunites 1,442 Migrant Children With Parents
Other News 27 July 05:52
Latest
South Sudan's conflicting parties to sign final peace deal in Khartoum next week
Other News 01:43
Germany to explore creation of alternative to SWIFT payment system
Business 22 August 23:50
7 Spanish civil guards injured as 200 immigrants cross frontier fence in Ceuta
Europe 22 August 21:38
Power blackout hits Athens
Europe 22 August 20:36
Trade representative: Azerbaijan eyes to increase export of products to Central Europe
Economy news 22 August 19:23
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund invites businessmen for forum
Kyrgyzstan 22 August 17:47
Iran’s phosphate output sees rise over 4 months
Business 22 August 17:35
Iran's annual renewable energy capacity set to expand, official says
Business 22 August 17:34
Tajik president sums up results of state visit to Uzbekistan
Tajikistan 22 August 17:33