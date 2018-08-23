Italian gov't facing increasing pressure over migrants disembarkation

Increasing domestic pressure was put on Italian government on Wednesday, asking it to authorize the disembarkation of an Italian coast guard ship with migrants and refugees in Sicily, Xinhua reported.

The Diciotti vessel carrying 177 rescued people was let dock by the Infrastructure Ministry in the Sicilian port of Catania on Monday, ending an initial standoff with Malta.

Yet, the coast guard has not yet received permit by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to let the migrants leave the ship.

The migrants have been confined aboard for a week since they were rescued by the Italian coast guard off the Libyan coasts last Wednesday.

Most of the migrants were from Somalia and Eritrea, according to volunteers, and at least 29 minors were among them, some of which travelling alone.

This appeared to increasingly concern Italian authorities protecting children's rights.

The public prosecutor at the Juvenile Court in Catania, Caterina Ajello, wrote to the ministries of Interior and Infrastructures, the immigration and civil liberties department, and the Catania prefecture, asking them to allow the non-accompanied minors to disembark.

In her letter on Wednesday, the magistrate said the children's rights were being evaded, "including the prohibition to be turned away, (the right) to be hosted in suitable facilities, have a guardian, apply for international protection, and be reunited with relatives legally residing in other European countries."

Earlier this week, Italy's national authority for children and adolescents had also appealed to the government over the fate of the minors on board of the Diciotti.

"According to the law... these children cannot be rejected," authority chief Filomena Albano said in a statement on Aug. 20.

"They are minors and -- regardless if they are migrants or foreigners -- they hold some rights: (the right) to life, to survive, to develop, and to receive protection and care," the official added.

Finally, Italy's national ombudsman for the rights of the detained people, Mauro Palma, announced on Wednesday he would take part in a delegation visiting the coast guard ship on Thursday.

Such decision was motivated by "the persisting stalemate concerning the ship, with 177 migrants on board that have been deprived of freedom without any legal basis and judicial protection for almost a week," Palma said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, such appeals received no official answer from Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's government, which is based on a coalition between anti-immigration League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

Before the Diciotti was allowed to enter the Catania port without disembarkation, Interior Minister Salvini had said on Facebook that Europe should step in to provide the due support.

"After months of talk, we expect (EU authorities in) Brussels to move from words to deeds. Otherwise, we will deport the people rescued at sea back to a port in Libya," said Salvini.

After an official request was filed by the Italian Foreign Ministry, the EU Commission said it was working to redistribute the 177 migrants aboard the Diciotti ship among various member states, Ansa news agency reported earlier this week.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Commission further said it was "supporting Italy with an additional 9 million euros (10.4 million U.S. dollars) for health care in reception facilities for asylum seekers and refugees."

Such financial aid would reach over 42,000 people hosted in five Italian regions, according to the EU executive body.

