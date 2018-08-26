Tourist bus overturns in Bulgaria: at least 15 people dead

26 August 2018 01:28 (UTC+04:00)

At least 15 people lost their lives, while many others were injured on Saturday when a bus collided with cars, then went off the road and overturned in the Iskar Gorge passing through the Balkan Mountains in Bulgaria, Sputnik reported citing Sofia Globe.

In total there were 50 passengers on the bus, BGNES reported. Over 20 brigades of doctors from Sofia and nearby cities have been sent to the scene.

The accident took near the town of Svoge around 5:30 pm (1:30 GMT), according to the media.

According to preliminary information, low visibility might have caused the accident. The driver of the bus with passengers reportedly has lost control over the vehicle.

Reacting to the tragedy, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev reportedly canceled celebrations dedicated to the 141st anniversary of the heroic battles on Shipka in the Russian-Turkish liberation war of 1877-1878.

The country's Prime Minister, in his turn, announced that August 27 would be declared a day of national mourning.

