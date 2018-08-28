Nearly 20,000 evacuated in Germany as WWII bomb defused

28 August 2018 01:39 (UTC+04:00)

18,500 people were evacuated from the southwestern German city of Ludwigshafen while a German bomb disposal team successfully defused an unexploded World War II-era bomb, Sputnik reported.

The 500-kilogram aerial bomb, which is thought to have been dropped by American forces during WWII, was discovered by construction workers last week.

"Good news: the bomb has been defused! Citizens may return to their homes," the city of Ludwigshafen wrote on its official Twitter feed, where it also uploaded a photo of the corroded bomb strapped to a pallet.

According to a Monday report by the Strait Times, all residents living within a 1-kilometer radius of the bomb site were ordered to leave their homes before the defusing task Sunday. The bomb was successfully defused in just over an hour.

It is not uncommon to find bomb remnants in Germany dating to the Second World War, which lasted from 1939 to 1945. In June, a 2-kilogram incendiary bomb was defused at the US Army's Robinson Barracks in Stuttgart, the capital of southwest Germany's Baden-Württemberg state

According to a Monday report by Stars and Stripes, approximately 2,000 tons of unexploded bombs and munitions from WWII are discovered every year in Germany. As many as 15 percent of the bombs dropped over the country during the war didn't explode and remain underground.

