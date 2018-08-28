UK police detain dozens over weekend at Notting Hill Carnival in London

A total of 373 people have been arrested so far at the 2018 Notting Hill Carnival in the UK capital, the Metropolitan Police of London said on Tuesday and noted that the number of detainees is expected to rise, Sputnik reported.

“Monday night was marred by the news of a non-life threatening stabbing … 36 offensive weapons were taken off the streets by my officers and 373 arrests were made over the course of the weekend, which we expect could rise,” Commander Dave Musker said, as quoted in statement.

Moreover, 30 police officers were injured during the large-scale event, according to the statement. More than one million people attend the Notting Hill Carnival in West London annually. The event is notorious for increasing the criminal rate in the district.

