Tsipras reshuffles cabinet, key portfolios unchanged

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras proceeded to a cabinet reshuffle, government spokesperson Dimitris Tzanakopoulos announced on Tuesday in a televised statement on Greek national broadcaster ERT, Xinhua reports.

The shake-up follows the election of outgoing Interior Minister Panos Skourletis to the post of the Secretary of ruling SYRIZA party.

Key portfolios in the economic team, the Foreign Affairs as well as the Defense Ministry remained unchanged.

Skourletis was replaced by Alexandros Charitsis, Deputy Economy Minister until Tuesday.

Fotis Kouvelis, who was serving as Deputy Defense Minister until Tuesday, was appointed as new Shipping Minister.

New Citizen Protection Minister was named Olga Gerovasili, who has served also in other cabinet posts in the past.

A changing of guard will also take place at the Justice ministry, where Michalis Kalogirou, general secretary of the council of ministers until Tuesday, takes over.

The portfolio of the Minister of Administrative Reconstruction will be assumed by Mariliza Xenogiannakopoulou.

Among newcomers in the cabinet was also former member of the European parliament with the socialists Myrsini Zorba who takes over as Culture Minister.

The new cabinet is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday.

This is the second cabinet reshuffle Tsipras makes this year. In February, he proceeded to a mini cabinet shake-up.

The current government's term ends in September 2019.

