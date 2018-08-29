Hungarian Prime Minister suggests EU Security depends on Italy's migrant policy

29 August 2018 04:11 (UTC+04:00)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the security of the European Union largely relies on the success of the anti-migrant policy of Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Sputnik reports. The two politicians, who are known for their tough stance on migrants, met in Milan on Tuesday.

“The security of the European Union depends on Salvini’s success. We are urging him not to step back. We are ready to provide any possible assistance to protect borders,” Orban said at a joint press conference with the Italian Prime Minister, as quoted by the RaiNews2 broadcaster.

Hungary has proved that the flow of migrants could be stopped both “legally and physically,” while Italy is demonstrating that the maritime migrant entry points could also be closed.

At the same time, Salvini urged French President Emmanuel Macron to refrain from “giving lessons to foreign governments” on the migrant issue and instead open France’s borders for migrant coming from Italy.

Hungary has long been critical of the European Union's open-door policy, initially introduced at the onset of the migration crisis, and opposed the mandatory migrant relocation quotas.

Budapest’s stance prompted the European Commission to launch its first infringement procedure against Hungary over its asylum legislation in December 2015.

On Thursday, Salvini said that Italy was no longer a refugee camp and that his goal was to implement the toughest policy toward illegal migrants arriving in the country by sea, similar to the Australian "No Way" principle, which has cut nearly all access to the continent to migrants arriving by boat.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Italian gov't facing increasing pressure over migrants disembarkation
Europe 23 August 03:48
At least 11 dead in surge of white-water creek in Italy
Europe 22 August 07:47
At least 11 dead in surge of white-water creek in Italy
Europe 21 August 14:20
Death toll from collapse of motorway bridge in Genoa rises to 43
Europe 18 August 22:19
Autostrade pledges to rebuild collapsed Italy bridge
Europe 18 August 20:45
Italy acts to revoke motorway concession after bridge collapse
Europe 17 August 22:48
Latest
Venezuela extends temporary ban on carrying weapons for one year
Other News 06:13
Trudeau to Defend Supply Management Amid New US-Mexico Trade Deal
Other News 02:12
Tsipras reshuffles cabinet, key portfolios unchanged
Europe 00:58
Norway's Equinor considers offshore wind farm for North Sea oilfields
Oil&Gas 28 August 23:11
Turkish parliament speaker arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 28 August 22:02
Attackers send phishing SMS on behalf of Azerpoct
ICT 28 August 21:08
Kazakh offshore giant yields 17 mln tons of oil
Kazakhstan 28 August 20:55
Azerbaijani wine producer to increase export of cognac products to China
Economy news 28 August 20:49
Azerbaijan to showcase wines at int’l exhibitions in Russia, China, France
Economy news 28 August 20:45