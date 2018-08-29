Nigeria, Britain sign agreements on economy and security partnership

29 August 2018 23:46 (UTC+04:00)

Nigeria and Britain signed two agreements on economy and security partnership on Wednesday, shortly after Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May met behind closed doors in Abuja, Xinhua reported.

May said her visit was to seek more economic ties with Nigeria, according to a statement released by the office of the Nigerian president late in the afternoon.

"I have with me a business delegation, as we look to enhance our ties in the future and explore more trading opportunities," the statement said, quoting the British PM.

May said Britain will further cooperate with Nigeria on combating organized crime, human trafficking and corruption.

Buhari pledged Nigeria's readiness to strengthen the relationship between the two countries, and said Nigeria seeks closer cooperation with Britain in tackling corruption and reducing poverty.

The British PM will also visit Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos before departing for Kenya.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least 19 killed by Islamists in northeast Nigeria
Other News 20 August 03:19
Nigerian troops hand over 23 rescued children to UNICEF
Other News 19 August 03:25
Cholera claims 28 lives in NW Nigeria: official
Other News 15 August 04:55
India's Ola to launch in Britain as Uber rivalry heats up
Other News 7 August 12:05
9 drown during riverside picnic in Nigeria
Other News 5 August 22:28
Boko Haram attack leaves 5 dead in Nigerian village
Other News 5 August 01:23
Latest
Ukraine seeks to expand FTA with Canada: ambassador
Other News 29 August 23:01
Five terrorists liquidated in Turkey's Hatay province
Turkey 29 August 22:09
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Aug. 29
Business 29 August 21:40
Turkey's exports to Iran witness fall
Business 29 August 21:40
UK PM Theresa May downplays warnings on a no-deal Brexit
Europe 29 August 21:20
Azerbaijan’s alcohol, juice producer inks major contract with Russian company
Economy news 29 August 20:51
Turkish Armed Forces’ delegation paying visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 29 August 20:51
Floating solar plants may appear in Azerbaijan under ADB support
Oil&Gas 29 August 20:49
Important to further develop cultural ties between Turkey, Azerbaijan – Yildirim
Politics 29 August 20:49