Nigeria, Britain sign agreements on economy and security partnership

Nigeria and Britain signed two agreements on economy and security partnership on Wednesday, shortly after Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May met behind closed doors in Abuja, Xinhua reported.

May said her visit was to seek more economic ties with Nigeria, according to a statement released by the office of the Nigerian president late in the afternoon.

"I have with me a business delegation, as we look to enhance our ties in the future and explore more trading opportunities," the statement said, quoting the British PM.

May said Britain will further cooperate with Nigeria on combating organized crime, human trafficking and corruption.

Buhari pledged Nigeria's readiness to strengthen the relationship between the two countries, and said Nigeria seeks closer cooperation with Britain in tackling corruption and reducing poverty.

The British PM will also visit Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos before departing for Kenya.

