An earthquake measuring 5.0 rattled central Greece on Friday, with no immediate reports of injuries, Reuters reports.

The epicenter of the quake which took place at 0712 GMT was 34 kilometers (21 miles) south of the city of Trikala, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

The US Geological Survey said it occurred at a depth of 9 km.

