Italy could exceed EU budget ceiling if spending needed

Italy could exceed the European Union’s deficit ceiling next year if the extra spending is needed to make sure that the country’s infrastructure, including schools and bridges, is safe, a senior government official said on Friday, Reuters reports.

“We must table with Europe a serious negotiation on this,” cabinet undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said on the sidelines of a conference in Tuscany.

“If exceeding the 3 percent (of gross domestic product) ceiling is necessary to ensure safety in this country, then yes (it could be done),” he added.

