No second Brexit referendum, says British PM

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday ruled out the possibility of a second Brexit referendum, claiming that it would be "a gross betrayal of the British democracy," Xinhua reported.

Her comments came as a signed article by May appeared on the Daily Telegraph website Saturday night.

"This government will fulfill the democratic decision of the British people by ensuring that the UK leaves the European Union on 29th March next year -- and that as we do so, we build a stronger, more meritocratic Britain that is fit for the future," she wrote in the article.

May said she is confident that her government can broker a "good deal for Britain".

