Britain must press EU members to help get Brexit deal - May

4 September 2018 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Britain must step up contact with members of the European Union to try to get a Brexit deal as talks to leave the bloc enter a “crucial and intense phase”, Prime Minister Theresa May agreed with her ministers on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Her spokesman told reporters that at a meeting of her cabinet of top ministers, her Brexit and foreign ministers said her plans to leave the bloc had received a “warm and positive” response during visits to EU capitals over the summer.

“The PM and ministers agreed on the importance of continued engagement with member states as the talks enter a crucial and intense phase,” the spokesman said.

