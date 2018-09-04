Germany working hard to secure Brexit deal, but can't rule out failure - Merkel

Germany and its partners in the European Union are putting all their energy into securing a deal with Britain on its planned exit from the bloc, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding there was no guarantee an agreement would be reached, Reuters reported.

“We don’t want the discussions to break down. We will use all our force and creativity to make sure a deal happens,” Merkel said in a speech at a financial conference in Frankfurt.

“We don’t want these negotiations to collapse. But we also can’t fully rule that out because we still have no result.”

