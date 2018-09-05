German finance ministry abandons digital tax plan for tech giants

5 September 2018 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Germany’s finance ministry has given up on plans to make internet giants, including Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, pay more tax, Reuters with reference to the top-selling Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.

A confidential finance ministry document said the “demonisation” of the big digital companies” was “not productive”, Bild said.

The move would be a reversal for Social Democrat (SPD) Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, as in last year’s election his party campaigned for higher taxes for big, global internet firms. The SPD is the junior partner in a coalition under conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Germany has long been cool on proposals from the European Commission which would make firms with significant digital revenues in Europe pay a 3 percent tax on their turnover on various online services in the European Union. That would bring in an estimated 5 billion euros ($5.78 billion).

No-one was immediately available at the finance ministry to comment on the report.

