Austria urges EU to launch dialogue with Russia, US on Syria

6 September 2018 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union should launch dialogue with Russia and the United States on the Syrian settlement, Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said on Thursday, TASS reports.

"We [the EU] should begin dialogue with the US and Russia on the developments in Syria," the Austrian Foreign Ministry’s press service quoted Kneissl as saying after talks with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels.

According to Kneissl, joint talks between the US and Russian top diplomats and the EU foreign policy chief on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s session in New York later this month could yield progress on the Syrian issue.

"During a direct contact with US Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo and [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov we need to look for a solution to the Syrian conflict. We are all interested in ending the bloodshed. The talks concern returning the refugees, humanitarian assistance and reconstruction," she stressed.

Austria holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from July 1 to December 31.

According to Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Vienna is set to do its utmost to establish good ties between the EU and Russia, stressing that cooperation with Moscow on all issues of the international agenda is vital.

"Russia plays a crucial role in providing safety and stability in Europe and around the world, which is why Austria will direct its efforts to continue EU-Russia relations basing on five principles, and to strengthen the dialogue between Russia and the EU," the Austrian government’s program states.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmen-Austrian investment forum taking place in Vienna
Turkmenistan 14:16
Azerbaijan to be represented by single stand at int'l exhibitions by end of year
Economy news 12:45
Inflation in Russia expected to reach 4.5-5% in 2019 — minister
Russia 12:44
Oil dips on emerging market turbulence, but looming Iran sanctions support
Oil&Gas 12:27
China says has to retaliate if U.S. implements new tariffs
China 12:22
Turkey names place for construction of country's 3rd nuclear power plant
Oil&Gas 10:32
Latest
Azerbaijani, Croatian presidents make press statements (PHOTO)
Politics 14:33
Iran's import of car parts grows amid car imports fall
Business 14:29
Azerbaijan, Croatia sign documents (PHOTO)
Politics 14:26
Turkmen-Austrian investment forum taking place in Vienna
Turkmenistan 14:16
CNPC to take Total's place in major Iranian gas project
Business 13:58
New car oil export terminal launched in southern Iran
Business 13:35
Expanded meeting held between Azerbaijani, Croatian presidents (PHOTO)
Politics 13:08
Azerbaijani, Croatian presidents hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)
Politics 13:05
Trading on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange down by 22%
Economy news 12:53