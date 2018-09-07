Merkel: Qatar's energy sector offers opportunity to cooperate more

7 September 2018 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Qatar’s energy sector offered more opportunities for cooperation with Europe’s largest economy and added that Qatar’s liquid natural gas helped to diversify energy supply sources, Reuters reports.

“From my point of view, the energy sector in particular offers considerable potential to expand our economic ties,” Merkel said at a conference in Berlin also attended by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

