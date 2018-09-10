Man attacks 7 people with knife in downtown Paris, gets arrested

The French police arrested a man who wounded seven people in a knife attack in France's capital of Parice downtown, Sputnik reported citing media.

There was no initial sign that the Paris knife attack was linked to terrorism, a judicial source told Reuters, saying that the French police arrested a man who wounded seven people in the attack.

The assault happened approximately 22:45 pm local time, with the attacker armed with a knife and an iron bar injuring seven people, some of them seriously, Le Parisien reported.

Previous month, two people were killed and one was seriously wounded in a knife attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes. The Daesh terror organization back then claimed that they had carried out the attack, but French prosecutors did not treat the incident as a case of terrorism.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news