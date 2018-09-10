Germany says in talks about possible military role in Syria

The German government said on Monday it was in talks with its allies about a possible military deployment in Syria, prompting a sharp rebuke from the Social Democrats (SPD) and setting up a fresh conflict in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s loveless coalition, Reuters reports.

Overseas military action remains a sensitive and deeply unpopular topic in Germany, given its Nazi past. Participation in any air strikes in Syria would also put Germany on a collision course with Russia, the main backer of President Bashar al-Assad.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Germany had discussed with the United States and European allies its possible military involvement if Assad’s forces used chemical weapons against the last major rebel stronghold in Idlib, now under heavy Syrian and Russian bombardment.

“There has not been a situation where a decision has had to be made,” Seibert told a regular news conference, adding that any decision would first have to be approved by parliament.

Earlier, Bild newspaper had reported that Germany’s conservative-led defense ministry was examining possible options for joining U.S., British and French forces in any future military action if Damascus again used chemical weapons.

It said parliament would only be notified of any military action after the fact if speedy action were required.

