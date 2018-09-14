Italy market watchdog head resigns amid political pressure

14 September 2018 00:09 (UTC+04:00)

Mario Nava, the head of Italy’s market watchdog Consob, has handed in his resignation just months after taking office, the regulator said on Thursday, confirming earlier reports, according to Reuters.

In a statement regretting the decision, Consob said the resignation would take effect immediately.

Nava, 52, was the European Commission’s director for financial system surveillance and crisis management until he was appointed Consob head earlier this year.

The appointment, made by the previous government, prompted him to take a temporary leave, or secondment, from the Commission.

Italy’s current ruling coalition, which took power in June, called for his resignation claiming his continued ties to the European Commission conflicted with his institutional role.

The coalition, comprising the anti-establishment 5 Star Movement and the far-right League, also said he still benefited from judicial immunity.

In a statement Nava said the legal question of his administrative position had passed the scrutiny of four institutions, including the European Commission and Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella.

“The question is therefore only political”, he said.

Earlier, in a tweet, the economic spokesman of the League Claudio Borghi praised Nava’s decision.

“I thank Dr. Nava for the good sense he has shown with this resignation,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pilots in Italy to join Ryanair cabin crew strike
Europe 13 September 14:44
German minister says refugee deal reached with Italy
Europe 13 September 12:16
No Plan B for TAP, says SOCAR
Oil&Gas 12 September 18:05
Italy says U.N. rights chief remarks on migrants unfounded, unjust
Europe 11 September 13:00
Libyan army commander, Italian FM discuss mutual cooperation
Europe 11 September 06:26
Genoa bridge reconstruction to cost 150-200 million euros, official says
Europe 9 September 23:23
Latest
Details of Russian president's visit to Azerbaijan revealed
Politics 00:48
World Bank says Somali economy to grow by 3-4 pct
Other News 13 September 23:05
Azerigas, US company sign new contract for gas meters supply
Oil&Gas 13 September 22:15
US supports construction of gas pipeline from Azerbaijan to Europe
Business 13 September 21:40
Prices for precious metals rise in Azerbaijan
Economy news 13 September 21:29
UK manufacturer of household products enters Azerbaijani market
Economy news 13 September 20:52
Development of non-cash payments to positively affect Azerbaijan's GDP: Central Bank
Economy news 13 September 20:46
Russia's stance on Karabakh conflict remains unchanged: Foreign Ministry
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 September 20:28
Bakcell yet again demonstrates highest response rate in social media
Society 13 September 20:26