London mayor calls for second Brexit referendum

16 September 2018 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

London mayor Sadiq Khan has called for another referendum on Britain’s European Union membership, saying the prime minister’s handling of Brexit negotiations had become “mired in confusion and deadlock” and was leading the country down a damaging path, Reuters reports.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. But with Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans still not accepted, some lawmakers, as well as union and business leaders, are arguing for people to have a final say on any deal with Brussels.

May has repeatedly ruled out a second referendum. She says members of parliament will get to vote on whether to accept any final deal.

The backing of Khan, a member of the main opposition Labour party, for a second referendum will put more pressure on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to change his opposition to the idea when the party meets for its annual conference in a week’s time.

A second referendum, dubbed a “people’s vote” by its proponents, is not Labour party policy, although finance spokesman John McDonnell said last month that no option should be off the table.

London backed remaining in the EU in the June 2016 referendum that went in favor of leaving.

Khan said Britain was now facing either a bad deal or a no-deal Brexit, both of which were “incredibly risky”.

Writing in Sunday’s Observer newspaper, he blamed the government’s handling of the negotiations and said the threat to living standards, the economy and jobs was too great for voters not to have a say.

“The government’s abject failure – and the huge risk we face of a bad deal or a no-deal Brexit – means that giving people a fresh say is now the right – and only – approach left for our country,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
London rail station reopens after security alert
Europe 10 September 12:15
Three people injured in noxious agent attack in west London
Europe 4 September 21:52
Fire breaks out at primary school in London's Dagenham
Europe 4 September 09:35
Car mows down pedestrian in London police chase, 4 injured
Europe 28 August 04:03
Airliner flying from London to Mumbai forced to land in Baku
Society 12 July 11:54
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva's book published in London
Politics 3 July 10:34
Latest
Super typhoon slams into China after pummeling Philippines
China 19:15
Iran gas condensate exports on rise
Oil&Gas 17:29
Iran, Italy working on oyster farming project in south – official
Economy news 16:45
Iran steel exports surge
Economy news 15:59
Baku’s liberation in 1918 important event in history of Azerbaijani statehood - scientist
Politics 15:19
Turkmen president to hold business talks in New York
Turkmenistan 14:32
Ilham Aliyev: Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are at highest level
Politics 14:04
Azerbaijan’s primary provider to increase number of backbone networks
ICT 13:35
Russia, Germany among major destinations of Iranian raisins – official
Economy news 13:13