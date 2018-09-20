EU says Facebook must comply with EU consumer rules by end-2018 or face sanctions

20 September 2018 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Europe’s justice chief gave U.S. social media giant Facebook (FB.O) until the end of the year to comply with EU consumer rules or face sanctions, Reuters reports.

European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova also said on Thursday that Airbnb had made the necessary changes after being told to do so three months ago, confirming a Reuters story on Wednesday.

“My patience has reached its limit. While Facebook assured me to finally adapt any remaining misleading terms of services by December, this has been ongoing for too long,” Jourova said in a statement.

“It is now time for action and no more promises. If the changes are not fully implemented by the end of the year, I call on consumer authorities to act swiftly and sanction the company,” she said.

Jourova had in February told the company and other social media platforms to toe the line.

