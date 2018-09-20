Hungary to set up new administrative courts system by January 2020

Hungary will set up a new system of administrative courts by January 2020 and will pass legislation that sets out the framework for the system this year, Justice Minister Laszlo Trocsanyi said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

Trocsanyi told reporters on the sidelines of a judicial conference that there would be eight regional courts and a new high administrative court.

“We would like to set up a very effective administrative court system,” he said.

Trocsanyi rejected concerns that the government would pack the new court with judges loyal to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government.

